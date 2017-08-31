Tiny Colorado town has a weed store for every 170 people

Parachute, a community of only about 1,200 people just off Interstate 70, has approved its seventh recreational marijuana store.

As Grand Junction to the west and Rifle to the east don’t allow the sale of recreational marijuana, Parachute, which turned to pot when its natural gas tax revenue took a hit, continues to establish itself as a destination for drivers for that stretch of the I-70 corridor.

At the Board of Trustees hearing on Aug. 16, the board approved of a license for a retail marijuana store, Tokin’ Tipi LLC, which will further build Parachute’s “Highway Tourist District.” The proposed retail marijuana store location previously housed Old Mountain Gift and Jewelry and will be on East Second Street just off the highway.

While the recreational marijuana industry may have found a home in the western Garfield County community, Town Manager Stuart McArthur said that it was Parachute’s easy on/easy off rest area, which receives around 135,000 visitors annually, that really attracted those in the industry.

