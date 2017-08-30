Maryland medical marijuana licensee under federal investigation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The commission regulating medical marijuana in Maryland says it was unaware that it awarded a dispensary license to a man under federal investigation for workplace discrimination.

The Capital Gazette reports that Advanced Alternative Therapies owner David Podrog didn’t disclose on his initial application to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission that he was under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission beginning in 2014. The EEOC filed a complaint Monday saying Podrog discriminated against employees at his former car wash based on national origin.

He hasn’t commented on the allegations.

The commission’s director of administration, Mary-jo Mather, says Podrog’s application will be reviewed. She says a criminal background check was run and Podrog wasn’t required to disclose his previous business was under federal investigation if he was the sole owner.

