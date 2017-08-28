Recall bid over mayor’s shelved plan for pot sales roils Colorado town

The mayor pro-tem of Mead says that he proposed the idea of bringing marijuana shops to town as a way of raising much needed revenue for infrastructure, but it was about a year-and-a-half ago.

He wonders why a group is now working to have him and another town trustee recalled, saying the petition is coming “very late.”

“We viewed that as a potential source of revenue,” Mayor Pro-Tem Herman Schranz said of cannabis sales. “We have not pushed it forward.”

A group in Mead has filed petitions seeking to recall Schranz and fellow Trustee Colleen Whitlow — both of whom end their terms in April — because of what they view as the two trying to bring legal marijuana to the town against the wishes of residents and without public input. Schranz said that the issue was brought up for discussion but never advanced to the point that it required a public hearing.

Mead currently has no marijuana dispensaries.

