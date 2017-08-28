Netflix weed strains inspired by “Arrested Development,” “Bojack Horseman” and “Orange is the New Black”

The streaming service Netflix entered the cannabis industry last weekend by releasing ‘The Netflix Collection‘ — a line of 10 special strains named after their best original shows.

“Each strain was cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone,” Netflix reps said in a press release. “For example, sillier shows may be more indica dominant, while dramedies will be more sativa dominant to help the more powerful scenes resonate.”

And the strains were given special names based on the shows like ‘Banana Stand Kush’ (named after the Bluth family’s refreshment venue in ‘Arrested Development’), ‘Prickly Muffin’ (named after a first season episode of ‘Bojack Horseman’) and ‘Poussey Riot’ (in honor of ‘Orange is the New Black’).

Can't find this in commissary. Netflix inspired strains for @Disjointed, available this weekend in Los Angeles. (7828 Santa Monica Blvd) pic.twitter.com/K51Mfbh4JP — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) August 26, 2017

The strains were released last weekend at West Hollywood’s Alternative Herbal Health Services dispensary to promote the series premiere of ‘Disjointed’ — a cannabis comedy starring Kathy Bates as a dispensary owner. But they’ve since gone up in smoke. The ‘Netflix Collection’ was a limited-offer, so if you missed out last weekend, you might not get a chance to puff on these herbal homages to your favorite shows.

This story was first published on Civilized.Life