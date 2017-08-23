Alaska wants your opinion on onsite cannabis use

JUNEAU, Alaska — State regulators plan to take comment through Oct. 27 on a proposal that would allow authorized retail marijuana shops in Alaska to provide a place for people to consume cannabis products they buy.

Alaska’s Marijuana Control Board has gone back and forth on the onsite consumption issue.

But it agreed last month to once again advance for comment draft rules for allowing onsite use. The formal notice of the proposed rules and the comment period came out this week.

The draft rules would give local governments the right to protest a store’s application for onsite use.