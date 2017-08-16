Ski village seeks input on whether they should open weed shops

Should Snowmass welcome pot shops in the village?

The town’s next step in answering this question is to learn what people — especially full-time Snowmass residents — think of this hot-button issue.

At a work session Monday, Town Councilman Tom Goode said the council has received many letters from second-home owners, most of which offer a similar tone of opposing marijuana in Snowmass.

“That’s really wonderful and everything,” Goode said, “but I’d like to hear from everybody.”

Read more of this story at AspenTimes.com

This story was first published on AspenTimes.com