Las Vegas threatens to close weed businesses that promote public consumption

LAS VEGAS — Officials in Las Vegas are warning the recreational marijuana industry against any advertising that can be considered promoting public consumption.

Las Vegas marijuana business owners last week received a letter from Department of Business License Director Jaqueline Holloway reaffirming marijuana regulations.

The letter issued Monday threatens to suspend or take away licenses of dispensaries for any involvement with non-licensed cannabis businesses and anything “that promotes public consumption.”

The letter says businesses can’t publicize marijuana yoga and swimming events, nor parties and dinners, “even if the events are held in a private residence.” Holloway also labels weed consumption on tour buses and limousines “unlawful.”

