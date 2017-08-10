Location and dates set for new Hunter S. Thompson movie “Freak Power”

The town of Silverton, Colorado will be the primary location for filming a new movie about the true story of Hunter S. Thompson’s curious, bizarre and entertaining run to be sheriff of Pitkin County in the 1970s.

Stephani Burditt, office manager for Region 9 Economic Development of Southwest Colorado, confirmed that “Freak Power” would start filming in Silverton this fall.

In December, it was announced that director Bobby Kennedy III received a $300,000 rebate from Colorado’s Economic Development Commission to shoot his new feature on Thompson in the state.

The Denver Post reported the budget for “Freak Power” would be $1.85 million, bringing a cast of 100 and a crew of 73. It’s Kennedy’s intention to distribute the film in a digital format, such as Netflix.

