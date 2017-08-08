Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott May 24, 2017 in Montpelier, Vt., announcing that he ws vetoing legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational use of marijuana. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Vermont gov reopens marijuana legalization discussion

Retail outlets in nearby Maine and Massachusetts will begin selling legal recreational marijuana in less than a year

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he’s organizing a commission to study issues related to the legalization of marijuana and will announce members in the next few days.

Vermont Public Radio reports retail outlets in Maine and Massachusetts will begin selling legal recreational marijuana in less than a year. The Republican governor says he wants the new commission to help answer questions about the arrival of legalized marijuana in neighboring states, especially concerning highway safety.

Scott says he wants to have more stringent highway safety standards in place before he’ll consider state-sanctioned recreational marijuana sales.

Earlier this year, Scott vetoed legislation that would have legalized possession of marijuana for Vermont residents. A compromise measure he negotiated was later blocked by state House Republicans in June.

