Want to influence Massachusetts weed industry decisions? Regs board now forming

BOSTON — The race is on to assemble the five-member board that will oversee recreational and medical marijuana in Massachusetts.

Under a new state law approved last month, Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and state Treasurer Deb Goldberg will each name one member of the regulatory board, and the three elected officials will together appoint the remaining two members.

The commission is supposed to be in place by Sept. 1.

Healey says the attorney general’s office will accept applications until Aug. 15 for both her individual and joint appointment.

Goldberg, who will select the chair of the panel, has said she is dedicated to finding commissioners who will ensure a “safe and timely implementation” of the marijuana industry in Massachusetts.

Retail pot shops are expected to begin opening in mid-2018.