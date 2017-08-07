‘Cards Against Humanity’ is also ‘Cards against weed prohibition’

Your favorite raunchy party game is now the newest combatant in the fight to repeal cannabis prohibition in America. Yesterday, the makers of ‘Cards Against Humanity’ announced that they would be joining the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois.

‘Cards Against Humanity’ head writer Jo Feldman says the company, which originated in suburban Chicago, will join the legalization fray in Illinois by teaming up with the Marijuana Policy Project – the national advocacy group that launched successful legalization initiatives in Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada last November.

“We’re proud to support the Marijuana Policy Project because our current marijuana laws are failing,” Feldman said in a press release. “Nationally there are more arrests for marijuana possession each year than for all violent crimes combined. The MPP has been at the forefront of changing marijuana laws for the better, in Illinois and nationwide.”

Right now, MPP is working with local politicians to make Illinois the first state to legalize recreational marijuana through the state legislature. Lawmakers are currently considering twin bills in the Senate and House that would allow adults 21 or older to grow, possess and buy marijuana for recreational consumption. The bills stand a decent chance of passing given the state’s remarkable progress with marijuana reform. Illinois legalized medical marijuana in 2013, decriminalized cannabis in 2016 and is now using that momentum to push for legalization in 2017.

Two weeks ago we released the Weed Pack. Today we're donating all Weed Pack profits in support of legalization: https://t.co/PNX9uzlzFM pic.twitter.com/sghx2WWrw4 — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) August 3, 2017

Read more of this story at Civilized.Life

This story was first published on Civilized.Life