Sessions raises “serious questions” about Colorado’s marijuana management in letter to gov

Attorney General Jeff Sessions questioned Colorado’s ability to regulate marijuana in a letter to Gov. John Hickenlooper obtained by The Cannabist.

The letter dated July 24 arrived at the Colorado Capitol late Thursday, officials said. In it, Sessions cited data from a September 2016 report by the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), a federally funded agency operated by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. The report on the impact of marijuana legalization in Colorado claimed increases in highway patrol seizures, youth use, traffic deaths and emergency department visits since the state legalized adult-use sales of cannabis in 2014, according to the letter.

“These findings are relevant to the policy debate concerning marijuana legalization,” Sessions wrote. “I appreciate your offer to engage in a continuing dialogue on this important issue. To that end, please advise as to how Colorado plans to address the serious findings in the Rocky Mountain HIDTA report, including efforts to ensure that all marijuana activity is compliant with state marijuana laws, to combat diversion of marijuana, to protect public health and safety, and to prevent marijuana use by minors.”

Mark Bolton, Hickenlooper’s marijuana adviser, told The Cannabist that Colorado officials are taking the issues raised in Sessions’ letter “very seriously,” adding that state officials share the attorney general’s concerns.

As to whether Sessions is hinting at any forthcoming federal enforcement actions on marijuana in this new letter, Bolton said, “We don’t take it that way.”

“We want to engage in a dialogue with the attorney general, the White House, the Justice Department about the most effective ways that the state and the federal government can work together to protect our priorities of public safety, public health and other law enforcement priorities,” he said.

The letter’s structure and message were nearly identical to that of a separate letter Sessions sent to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a correspondence that the Huffington Post obtained and reported late Thursday evening.

Notable passages in both the Colorado and Washington letters highlight where Sessions sees flexibility for federal enforcement actions under the 2013 Cole Memorandum — Obama-era guidance for how prosecutors and law enforcement could prioritize their marijuana-related enforcement efforts.

Congress has determined that marijuana is a “dangerous drug” and the illegal distribution and sale of marijuana is a crime, Sessions wrote to Hickenlooper. “The department remains committed to enforcing the Controlled Substances Act in a manner that efficiently applies our resources to address the most significant threats to public safety.”

Sessions’ latest letters are a response to an April 3 letter from Hickenlooper and the governors of Alaska, Oregon and Washington that implored the attorney general and treasury secretary to “engage with us before embarking on any changes to regulatory and enforcement systems.”

It’s unclear whether Alaska and Oregon received similar correspondence to those received by Colorado and Washington. Inquiries from The Cannabist to the governors’ offices in those states were not immediately returned.

Sessions has taken a hard-line stance against state-level marijuana legalization efforts since his appointment as attorney general. His bellicose language has generated concern among legalization advocates that the Trump Administration might abandon the hands-off approach of the Cole Memo and increase enforcement actions of federal marijuana laws.

The Department of Justice Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, created earlier this year, was expected to review existing policies in the areas of charging, sentencing and marijuana. As of last week, Sessions received the recommendations from the task force, some on a rolling basis, and plans to announce policy changes “when appropriate,” Justice Department officials have told The Cannabist.

Any Justice Department interference in state-regulated marijuana regimes is “unacceptable,” Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement posted Friday:

I was disappointed by Attorney General Sessions’ letter, which relies on incomplete, inaccurate and out-of-date information on the status of Washington’s marijuana regulations. I’m also disappointed that he has yet to accept my repeated invitations to meet in person to discuss this critical issue face to face. If he does accept, I look forward to providing him with a more complete picture of the robust regulatory program that exists in our state. “Any action from the Department of Justice short of allowing our well-regulated, voter-approved system to continue is unacceptable. I will continue to defend the will of Washington voters.

States that have legalized some form of marijuana should always be concerned under a Jeff Sessions Justice Department, John Hudak, Brookings Institution senior fellow and drug policy expert, told The Cannabist via email.

“What is interesting here, however, is that Sessions’ accusations are that states are not complying with the Cole Memo, perhaps suggesting he is fine with the Cole Memo just not the previous administration’s enforcement of it,” he said.

When Hickenlooper met with Sessions in Washington, D.C., in late April, the governor explained Colorado’s regulatory structure, and how officials are tracking data related to public health and safety concerns. Likewise, Hickenlooper outlined how state marijuana tax revenue is supporting enforcement efforts against illegal activity.

At that time, Hickenlooper told The Cannabist that a federal crackdown on state-allowed marijuana systems seemed unlikely.

Two weeks ago, officials from the Justice Department and other federal agencies met with about 20 representatives from a variety of Colorado agencies involved in marijuana regulation. Colorado officials presented a slew of charts, data and information about marijuana regulation and how the state is addressing public health, safety and law enforcement concerns, according to presentation materials provided by Hickenlooper’s office in response to a public records request made last week by The Cannabist.

The Huffington Post’s report on Thursday included a PDF document of the 140 pages of presentation materials delivered at the Colorado meeting.

Sessions’ latest letter is a continuation of the dialogue between Colorado and federal officials, Bolton said.

“We take (this letter) as an opportunity to continue the conversation that we’ve worked on for the past several months,” Bolton said.

Colorado officials are preparing a response, which will include a comprehensive review of the relevant data, Bolton said.

When it comes to data, the state has been cautious about drawing hard conclusions about the correlation of marijuana to various public health and safety issues, he said. The data are still quite new and there needs to be greater points of comparison.

“I think we need to give it some time,” he said.

The HIDTA reports have come under criticism in the past, and the law enforcement agencies compiling them are “notorious for using data out of context or drawing grand conclusions that data ultimately do not support,” Hudak said.

“This is an inappropriate use of data from the attorney general and shows an obvious disinterest in seeking the right answer that can advance effective public policy,” he said. “Instead, Mr. Sessions is committed to cherry-picking information that fit into his worldview. When it comes to Mr. Sessions and marijuana, ignorance seems to be a pre-existing condition, and he has no interest in seeking treatment for that ailment.”

Officials for the Rocky Mountain HIDTA were not immediately available for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Read the letter from Sessions to Hickenlooper







Sessions Hickenlooper July 24 2017 Letter (PDF)



Sessions Hickenlooper July 24 2017 Letter (Text)



View the presentation from the July 18 meeting between Colorado state regulatory officials and federal agents.







Colorado Presentation Marijuana Health (PDF)



Colorado Presentation Marijuana Health (Text)

