Las Vegas marijuana bus tours run into state laws

LAS VEGAS — Companies looking to offer marijuana bus tours in Las Vegas have hit a legal snag.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports several companies want to provide Las Vegas tourists with a way to consume marijuana privately from inside a bus, while casinos, hotels and bars still ban marijuana consumption. The ideas go against state laws that prevent people from smoking pot while inside a moving vehicle and renting a vehicle solely for using marijuana.

Some potential marijuana bus operators say they will continue to push with their business ideas through despite the laws. The GreenRush Puff Bus recently applied for a state permit.

The Nevada Transportation Authority says that application is under review. The oversight board has not taken an official stance on the business proposals.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal