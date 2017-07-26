A dealer named 22 Jump Street swapped in broccoli for weed. Gunfire ensued

An Aurora man involved in gunfire at a local mall over a bogus marijuana deal, which involved broccoli instead of weed, has been sentenced to prison.

Sababu Colbert-Evans, 26, of Aurora was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison, according to the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office. A jury found Colbert-Evans guilty in May of attempted first-degree murder.

On March 16, 2016, a drug dealer named Tercell Davis, who went by the street name 22 Jump Street, accepted $10,000 for a marijuana sale, but Davis substituted broccoli for the pot, according to a DA’s news release.

The buyers didn’t realize they’d been ripped off until they drove off. Undeterred, the buyers arranged another meeting under a different name, hoping to get their money back or get legitimate marijuana.

Davis again met the buyers, the next night at about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside the food court of the Town Center of Aurora, along with Colbert-Evans. The pair packed some more broccoli.

An argument broke out, and Colbert-Evans and Davis fired 11 shots at the fleeing would-be buyers. One was hit in the torso; he recovered, the DA’s office said.

Davis pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in the case. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7.

Colbert-Evans, among other charges, was found guilty of distributing an imitation controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute an imitation controlled substance and reckless endangerment. Those sentences will be served concurrently with the sentence for attempted first-degree murder.

“The defendant’s decision to open fire in the mall parking lot during business hours could easily have seriously injured or killed people arriving at or departing from the mall — which included adults and children,” said Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro, who tried the case. “The verdict and sentence in this case represent a just outcome.”

This story was first published on DenverPost.com