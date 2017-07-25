Willie Nelson video interview: America’s political divide, Jeff Sessions and marijuana

In an interview with The Washington Post aboard his tour bus, Willie Nelson urged Americans to bridge what he calls a great divide in politics.

At 84 years old, Willie Nelson still has a strong voice as one of America’s leading songwriters. He sat down in his tour bus with The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to talk politics, pot, and what Americans can do to come together. He even sang The Washington Post’s new motto.

Nelson also asks Attorney General Jeff Sessions to open his mind on drug policy. Nelson, a marijuana advocate and purveyor, strongly disagrees with Sessions’s statement in March that marijuana dependency is “only slightly less awful” than heroin dependency.

Nelson said Sessions should “try heroin and try marijuana and then call me and let me know if he still thinks it’s the same thing and one is as bad as the other.”

(Video: Dalton Bennett/Photo: Dalton Bennett/The Washington Post)