Nevada alcohol distributors can’t halt weed flow, says judge

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A Nevada judge has denied a request from a group of alcohol distributors to stop the recently approved emergency regulations that allow the state to license some retailers to transport pot from growers to storefronts.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Carson City District Judge James Todd Russell denied the request Monday.

Nevada marijuana regulators earlier this month approved the emergency regulations to speed up licensing of pot distributors, a move they say is needed to keep retailers from running out of supply.

Russell denied the group’s request citing the state’s argument that the rules are protecting state tax revenues.

The state and the group have been involved in a court fight over pot distribution because the ballot measure voters approved in November says only alcohol wholesalers can transport marijuana from growers to store fronts for the next 18 months.

