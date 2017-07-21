Cannabist Show: He takes on the lazy stoner stereotype with the 420 Games

Featured guest: Jim McAlpine, founder of The 420 Games.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• The 420 Games comes to Denver for the second year

• Pot-sniffing dogs may be out of work in Colorado, Janae has 5 new career paths for the unemployed pups

• Helping athletes live a painfree life after professional sports, without opiods.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

‘Major milestone’: Colorado hits half a billion in cannabis tax revenue: Marijuana advocates are trumpeting a Colorado milestone: More than $500 million in revenue for the state since recreational cannabis sales started in 2014. The medical and recreational cannabis tax revenue benchmark — achieved in May 2017 — was hailed Wednesday in a report from VS Strategies, the new public affairs and lobbying firm affiliated with cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg. The report highlights publicly available marijuana tax data from the Colorado Department of Revenue. It also outlines how some of those funds have been spent or allocated on both the state and local levels.

“It’s a meaningful milestone,” said Brian Vicente, a Vicente Sederberg partner and co-author of Amendment 64, the 2012 ballot measure in Colorado to tax and regulate adult-use marijuana. “Colorado continues to be an example for the world.” –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

Colorado pot taxes aren’t going where they’re supposed to, and lawmakers are scrambling: State lawmakers are in a mad dash to correct an error in a recently passed law that is slicing off hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in revenue for several well-known Colorado institutions, including the Regional Transportation District, the Denver Zoo and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The problem traces to language in a comprehensive spending measure passed during the final days of the 2017 legislative session. Scenarios to fix it include a rare special session of the legislature. “I would talk to the governor about (calling a special session),” said Sen. Lucia Guzman, D-Denver, one of bill’s sponsors. “We have to do everything we can.” –Report by The Denver Post’s John Aguilar

Anchorage Assembly asks state to allow marijuana consumption in retail stores: The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday urged state marijuana regulators to pass laws allowing tourists and locals to smoke or consume marijuana in retail shops, saying it’s a problem that people can buy commercial pot products but can’t legally smoke it outside of private homes. The resolution came ahead of the Alaska Marijuana Control Board’s meeting in Fairbanks this week. The statewide regulatory board is expected to weigh several proposals related to marijuana consumption in retail stores. In February, the board abandoned a proposal that would have made Alaska the first state in the country to allow marijuana consumption in retail stores. The other three states where commercial shops have opened — Washington, Oregon and Colorado — have not adopted statewide provisions for in-store use. Some international cities, notably Amsterdam, have allowed “marijuana cafes” for customers to buy and use pot. —Report by Alaska Dispatch News

Trump worried Americans might be clobbered by “sacks of drugs” thrown over border wall: President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday that his proposed border wall would have to be “transparent” to prevent Americans from being struck and killed by 60-pound sacks of drugs tossed over from the Mexican side. “One of the things with the wall is you need transparency. You have to be able to see through it,” Trump said. He continued: “In other words, if you can’t see through that wall – so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what’s on the other side of the wall. –Report by The Washington Post’s Christopher Ingraham

Weed smell not sufficient reason for car search, Colorado court rules: Drug-sniffing police dogs in Colorado may need new training if they can detect marijuana. A ruling last week by the Colorado Court of Appeals sets a new precedent for drug cases. A three-judge panel ruled that if a drug-sniffing dog is trained to alert officers to marijuana and other drugs, cops need more cause to search a vehicle without permission. –Report by The Associated Press

Legal cannabis sales begin in Uruguay under landmark 2013 law: Marijuana aficionados lined up at pharmacies across Uruguay on Wednesday to be among the first in the South American nation to legally buy pot as a law regulating its sale took full effect. Customers sniffed pungent green buds and grinned as they showed off blue-and-white envelopes containing the plant, which is now available as part a 2013 measure that made Uruguay the first nation to legalize a pot market covering the entire chain from plants to purchase. –Report by The Associated Press’s Leonardo Haberkorn

INFUSED: CHEF HOSEA ROSENBERG

Infused with Chef Hosea Rosenberg: Warm spinach salad with bacon:

Tips from Chef Hosea

• Pick up spinach from your local farmers market if possible. Otherwise go with organic baby spinach.

• Bacon is best cooked extra crispy for this recipe, but don’t burn it.

• You can add a hard-boiled egg, avocado, dried figs or any other dried fruit to make this salad more hearty.

• Salad must be served within minutes of tossing or spinach will wilt.

–Report by The Cannabist Staff

POT OR NOT

