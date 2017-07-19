Reward jumps to $55,000 for robbers who killed veteran guarding Colorado pot dispensary

The reward for two men who killed a Marine veteran who was working as a security guard during a robbery attempt at a marijuana dispensary in Aurora more than a year ago has been increased to $55,000.

Travis Mason was killed in a robbery attempt at the Green Heart dispensary, where he worked as a security guard.

On June 18, 2016, just before closing, two armed men walked into the dispensary and shot Mason, 24, three times during an attempted robbery. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Mason was excited about his new job at Green Heart, 19005 E. Quincy Ave., which he saw as a solid step forward in his dream of becoming a police officer.

“He wanted to give (his children) a better life,” his mother, Priscilla Dominguez, said after his death. “He was always proud of whatever he was doing because he wanted to support his family.”

Anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or text 274637.

Crime Stoppers upped the reward from $50,000, said Aurora police spokesman Bill Hummel.

This story was first published on DenverPost.com