Singer Aaron Carter, charged with DUI and weed possession, says he is a licensed MMJ patient

CORNELIA, Ga. — Aaron Carter feels his “celebrity was targeted” during his arrest on driving under the influence and drug charges in north Georgia over the weekend.

Authorities say the 29-year-old singer was released on bail Sunday. Carter, of Port Richey, Florida, is accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia. Parker was arrested for obstruction, possession of less than 1 ounce of pot and paraphernalia.

Carter’s vehicle was stopped on a highway in Cornelia, which is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

Carter was scheduled to perform in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday night. A tweet from his account hours before the show said he wouldn’t make it because of “transportation issues.”

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come … https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

Carter is the younger brother of Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys.

Nick Carter tweeted his support:

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Aaron responded to his arrest and his brother’s tweets with a statement, saying he was arrested at an Auto Zone “with aggression.” His statement also says “Aaron holds a medical license for medical marijuana for his long standing (sic) anxiety. He feels his ‘celebrity’ was targeted.”

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Habersham County sheriff’s Capt. Floyd Canup said Monday that Carter was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report that he was “driving all over the road” on a Georgia highway.

“He was driving all over the road and driving into the median,” Habersham County sheriff’s Capt. Floyd Canup said.

Georgia law doesn’t allow the type of marijuana found during the arrest, Canup said.

“It’s not the green, leafy type which he had,” he said.

Carter said his next show, set for Monday night at a shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, will go on as scheduled.