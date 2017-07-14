S 3, Ep. 13: She throws female-focused cannabis product parties

Featured guest: Healthy Honeys founder Shannon Donnelly.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Nevada undertakes emergency measures as their weed supplies run low.

• Women, Weed & Wine and your wellness — this company helps throw pot parties.

• Operating a cannabis company in states without legal adult-use or medicinal marijuana.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

D.C. public weed use arrests nearly tripled last year: Arrests for the public use of marijuana in the District of Columbia nearly tripled in 2016 and are on track to remain high in 2017, public records show. More than 400 people were arrested in 2016 for public consumption of marijuana, according to D.C. police arrest records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Records show 78 had been arrested as of April 5. That compares with 142 people arrested in 2015, the year that marijuana use – but not the sale of marijuana – became legal in the city. Arrests for distribution of marijuana also nearly tripled last year – from 80 in 2015 to 220 in 2016, according to the data. As of April 5, 79 people had been arrested for distribution. The data include arrests by D.C. police and other law enforcement agencies in the city. –Report by The Washington Post’s Justin Wm. Moyer

Hello, what’s this? Big bags of weed found by freeway litter cleanup crew: Fifteen pounds of marijuana were found in plastic bags on the side of a freeway in La Crescenta during a litter cleanup this weekend, authorities said. Two organizations were doing their monthly sweep along the 210 Freeway at La Crescenta Avenue on Saturday when City Councilman Mike Classens came across one bag. “I could tell immediately it was full of marijuana. It emitted a really strong odor, no question about it,” Classens said. He said it’s typical to see discarded bottles used for medical marijuana during a cleanup, but not the actual herb itself. –Report by Los Angeles Times’s Andy Nguyen

INDVR Lipstick and Mascara vape pens designed with discretion, not feminism, in mind: In a cloud of “Do you even vape, bro?” culture, a vaporizer aimed at women is a breath of fresh air. The lipstick-toting portion of the population has been largely ignored by marijuana product specialization while the industry waits on concrete consumer data to figure out how many — and how — women consume cannabis. But the writing is on the wall. One ongoing study by market research firm BDS Analytics reports women make up the majority of new consumers in Colorado and California. Meanwhile, a 2016 Gallup poll found that one in eight Americans consumes cannabis; if women comprise just one in four of those consumers, there are more than 10 million lady stoners in the country. –Report by The Cannabist’s Lindsey Bartlett

Changes coming for New York’s medical marijuana program: ALBANY, N.Y. — The state Department of Health is boosting New York’s medical marijuana program to meet growing demand. Effective immediately, doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can register online and certify patients the same day. Officials say that will help streamline and simplify the registration process for medical professionals. The Health Department also has approved the addition of a second course on the medical use of marijuana for those who want to participate in the state program. –Report by The Associated Press

Nevada adopts emergency rules to meet huge demand for weed: Nevada moved Thursday to reduce supply problems at recreational marijuana stores that have faced overwhelming demand for newly legal pot and the possibility of their shelves going empty. Regulators approved emergency rules that would speed up licensing for pot distributors, a sticking point that launched a legal battle and threatened the flow of supplies after dozens of retailers started selling recreational marijuana on July 1. Nevada’s law is unique among legal pot states, dictating that only alcohol wholesalers can transport the drug from growers to storefronts for the next 18 months. But the state rewrote the rules Thursday used to enforce the state’s pot law to make it clear that it’s legal under certain circumstances to license some retailers to transport pot from growers to storefronts. –Report by The Associated Press’s Scott Sonner

QUICK HIT

CBD research is going to the dogs in quest to help pets: Riley lumbered into the laboratory and greeted scientists with hefty, loving nudges and sloshes of slobber. The 135-pound Newfoundland is a favorite at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, where she’s among a few dozen pooches participating in one of the first scientific clinical trials assessing the efficacy of cannabidiol in treating certain canine ailments. The non-psychoactive cannabis compound isn’t just hailed for its potential medicinal benefits in humans — the anecdotal evidence emerging from legal marijuana states has some pet owners wondering if CBD could be a life-improving medicine for man’s best friend. In Colorado, CBD-rich whole plant hemp extracts already are available for purchase online or at the neighborhood pet shop down the street. —Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

#POTORNOT

