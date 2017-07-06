S03E12: He created a new kind of cannabis extracts competition

Featured guest: Gabe Fairorth, founder of the Clementine Challenge, a competitive cannabis extracts event.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Judging the best of the best in marijuana extracts, how elite hash-makers compete.

• Sprouting careers: Starting with a job at a grow and finding a passion in chemistry.

• Nevada started selling recreational cannabis for the first time. Some are surprised by how uneventful it was, others aren’t.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Nevada legal recreational marijuana sales launch: Nevada became the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes, opening a market early Saturday that is eventually expected to outpace any other in the nation thanks to the millions of tourists who flock to Las Vegas. People began purchasing marijuana shortly after midnight, just months after voters approved legalization in November and marking the fastest turnaround from the ballot box to retail sales in the country. –Report by The Associated Press’ Regina Garcia Cano

Six things to know about Nevada marijuana: edibles, tourism impact, casino ban and more: Sin City has launched its latest legal vice. But it won’t be a free-for-all in the place where many tourists think anything goes. –Report by The Associated Press’ Regina Garcia Cano and Scott Sonner

Dubious publicity: Creator of Toker Poker accessory alarmed by drug bust’s matching code name: In the four years since they started selling an all-in-one smoker’s accessory — lighter sleeve, tamper and poker — Colorado entrepreneurs Matt and Leslie Bodenchuk were hitting their stride. Earlier this week, the married couple were securing prototypes for three new Toker Poker products and hashing out collaboration agreements with a few musical artists interested in hawking the branded smoking accessories at their shows. Grand Junction-based Toker Poker’s unabashed growth streak — of month-over-month and year-over-year sales gains — showed no signs of slowing.

Then came Wednesday. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

Denver finalizes first-in-nation marijuana social use rules, dropping some restrictions: Denver’s plan to allow people to use marijuana at some businesses drew a step closer to reality Friday, when the city’s top licensing official unveiled final rules for the pilot program that is set to launch in coming months. Big questions remain: Will the newly adopted regulations for the first-in-the-nation “social use” program provide measured protection for patrons and neighbors of businesses that take part, as city officials say? Or are the rules for consumption areas so restrictive that few businesses and event organizers will want to bother? The exuberance that greeted the Nov. 8 passage of Initiative 300 — in which 54 percent of city voters directed officials to create a four-year pilot of the social marijuana consumption program — is now tempered among its chief supporters. –Report by The Denver Post’s Jon Murray

QUICK HIT

The Nevada Division of Tourism plans to integrate the topic of marijuana into its upcoming marketing research to determine whether — and to what extent — legal cannabis serves as a tourist draw, officials for the tourism office told The Cannabist earlier this week. “The results of that research will drive just how much we promote (marijuana’s) legality/availability here,” Bethany Drysdale, Nevada Division of Tourism’s chief communications officer, said via email. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace