Infused barbecue: Eight recipes to fire up the ultimate cannabis cookout

Sure, you could just put on your hemp apron, spark a spliff, fire up the grill and call it a barbecue.

But if you want to make your cookout more than a smoke-out, integrate these marijuana-infused dishes by Oregon-based edibles chef Laurie Wolf, author of “Cooking with Cannabis: Delicious Recipes for Edibles and Everyday Favorites.”

Mix and match these eight recipes for an ultimate infused barbecue and keep reading for tips and resources on making and dosing your own edibles.

• Thai iced tea: Laurie makes the cannabutter for this herbal tea with the strain Ace of Spades for a citrusy flavor profile and a “long lasting and totally positive” high.

• Madras mixed nuts: Plan ahead and roast up these savory nuts — this recipe won first prize at The Dope Cup.

• Heady hummus: Add roasted peppers, pine nuts, artichoke hearts — even spinach — to match this hummus with your menu.

• Deviled eggs: Keep it simple … just don’t forget the capers!

• Canna-crockpot baked beans: Laurie recommends making these beans with her favorite sativa strain, Sour Diesel, for an uplifting high.

• Lemongrass chicken skewers: If you love both grilling and weed, this recipe could change your life.

• Skirt steak salad: The only thing better than a grilled slab of red meat is a grilled slab of red meat that gets you stoned.

• Triple chocolate brownies: Top with whipped cream, raspberries and blueberries for a red-white-and-blue treat.

Edibles 101

Master making cannabutter and canna-oil.

• HOW TO MAKE CANNABUTTER

• LEARN ABOUT DIFFERENT TYPES OF CANNA-OIL

Calculate the right serving size.

There is a formula for figuring out the approximate THC potency for your feast. Our Ask The Cannabist columnist put together an easy explainer with Colorado edibles chef and author Jessica Catalano.

• HOW TO CALCULATE THC POTENCY

Understand edibles.

If this is your first foray into eating or making edibles, learn about what to expect, and why it’s important to be patient.

• MARIJUANA EDIBLES FOR BEGINNERS

• GET EDUCATED ABOUT EDIBLES