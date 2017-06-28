Bay Area airport screeners accepted bribes to let through coke and weed

SAN FRANCISCO — A supervisor screener who used to work at San Francisco International Airport pleaded guilty to receiving a bribe and turning a blind eye as 50 pounds of cocaine went through his X-ray machine.

KPIX-TV reports Joseph Scott pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a bribe as a public official.

According to court documents, Scott accepted a bribe of up to $4,500. Bobby Napier, the man who bribed Scott, was sentenced last week to four years.

According to the U.S. attorney, Napier admitted he agreed to smuggling cocaine and marijuana through security at San Francisco International Airport for several years by paying Scott.

A total of seven Bay Area airport screeners face similar charges.

In 2015, according to the Mercury News, Kiana Clark, a TSA screener at Oakland International Airport, was indicted and charged with defrauding the government by obstructing, impeding, and interfering with aviation security functions and conspiring to distribute controlled substances, for allowing about 24 pounds of weed contained in carry-on bags to pass through her x-ray screener between 2013 and 2015.

Clark pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States and one count of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance. In a few days, she starts a 21-month sentence.