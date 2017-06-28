How to plan a 420-friendly vacation

Got a case of marijuanderlust that just won’t quit?

Here are tips and resources to help you plan your next great weedcation, from where to go to how to book cannabis-friendly lodging to what you should — and should not — bring along.

Choose your destination wisely

Recreational cannabis is now legal in eight states plus Washington, D.C., though sales are only permitted right now in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Nevada plans to launch sales July 1, while California sales should start Jan. 1.

The Cannifornian has roundups of cannabis-friendly events, adventures and destinations in California. And we’ve got a look at 10 of the best 420-friendly destinations beyond the Golden State, with cities spread from Oregon to Israel.

Want to read more about the weed scene in particular destinations? Check out websites such as WeBeHigh.org and MarijuanaTravels.com for a ranking of the weed-friendliness of top cities around the globe, with tips on where to buy and consume weed plus how much it should cost in dozens of places.

Just be sure to always read up on local laws regarding possession and consumption before you go, since there are ever-evolving, strict rules even in places like Colorado and Uruguay where weed is legal.

Find welcoming accommodations

It’s not legal to smoke a joint in public anywhere in the United States or just about any international destination, so finding accommodations that let visitors partake becomes even more crucial.

Using the search terms “420 friendly” or “cannabis friendly” will help, says Brannon Zimbelman, who founded the website The Travel Joint.

Vacationers can use those words to search for privately offered rooms on Airbnb.com or for hotels. Just know that most mainstream spots won’t allow guests to smoke, with big fines for anyone caught breaking the rules. That’s why Zimbelman said many tourists opt to simply book rooms that have balconies or patios attached.

TheTravelJoint.com also offers listings of cannabis-friendly properties (plus tours and events) in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada — some of which they own. TravelTHC.comfeatures properties in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. And USAWeed.org lists properties in all of the above states.

For international trips, the site SafeRastaVacations.com has a limited number of properties in Canada, the Caribbean, Europe and South America along with the United States. And the search-friendly site BudandBreakfast.com has been dubbed “Airbnb for stoners” thanks to it’s bevy of both domestic and international listings.

It’s even possible to book a 420-friendly, all-inclusive cannabis vacation. Zimbelman’s site lists one example on a dude ranch in Colorado where smoking is encouraged, meals are infused and activities incorporate the herb.

Join a tour or themed event

Another option for legally consuming cannabis while having some fun and meeting some like-minded people is to join a weed tour or attend a themed event in your destination city.

Colorado has the most developed cannatourism market in the world, with hour-long or multiday packages that let travelers tour cannabis farms, get weed-infused massages, take a sushi and joint rolling course, rent a vaporizer and more. Tourists can consume during these tours, even in specially licensed vehicles as they’re traveling the state.

Similar options are increasingly popping up everywhere from Humboldt County to Seattle to Jamaica. And companies like Kush Tourism have options in multiple states.

If you want to connect with other consumers and find local 420-friendly events without forking over money for a tour, there are social media platforms that can help.

BudHubz is centered around a location-based map that lets “buddies” find marijuana-friendly accommodations, dispensaries, doctors and friends wherever they might be. Then there’s Massroots, which is similar to Instagram, or High There! for Tinder lovers.

Bring these things with you

There are several items weed-loving travelers should always carry.

An official government ID, such as a driver’s license or passport — You’ll need it if you want to buy cannabis at a legal shop. And if you get stopped by authorities, you’ll want to prove your age and show where you’re from.

You’ll need it if you want to buy cannabis at a legal shop. And if you get stopped by authorities, you’ll want to prove your age and show where you’re from. Cash — Even in the United States, cannabis is largely still a cash-only business, since major banks won’t serve the industry due to its federal illegality.

— Even in the United States, cannabis is largely still a cash-only business, since major banks won’t serve the industry due to its federal illegality. Safe storage — Find a container or bag that will mask the smell of cannabis and protect delicate flowers in your luggage. Even if weed is legal where you’re going, it’s best not to risk letting authorities and would-be thieves know you’re carrying it.

— Find a container or bag that will mask the smell of cannabis and protect delicate flowers in your luggage. Even if weed is legal where you’re going, it’s best not to risk letting authorities and would-be thieves know you’re carrying it. Patient paperwork — If you’re a medical marijuana patient, bring that paperwork with you even if you’re traveling to a state where recreational cannabis is legal. States like Nevada will accept out-of-state doctor’s recommendations even though recreational sales haven’t started yet. Plus, it may give you extra protection if you’re stopped by authorities.

Also keep in mind the one thing you should never carry across a border or on a plane: weed.

Be a good pot tourist

Following a few simple rules will help you enjoy your weedcation, keep the locals happy and ensure you don’t single-handedly set back the legalization movement.

Educate yourself on what you’re getting. Flowers are typically much more potent now than they were a couple decades ago, particularly in developed markets such as Colorado and California. Dabs are even stronger, and there’s an art to trying edibles. Budtenders can guide newbies, but Zimbelman points out some are more knowledgeable than others or may push products for particular companies. So do your homework.

Be discreet. Remember, it’s generally not legal to smoke in public. And even in legal weed states, not all residents appreciate having smoke blown in their face or come wafting through their windows. Edibles are a good solution, so long as you’re smart about consumption.

Don’t overdo it. You’re on vacation, we get it. But you don’t have to buy the full legal limit just because you can. Getting so stoned that you can’t leave your hotel room or you take yourself to the hospital because you ate an entire infused chocolate bar isn’t fun for anyone.

Tip your budtender. With cash, not weed.

This story was first published on TheCannifornian.com