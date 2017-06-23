Watch: Toby Keith gets high with Willie Nelson in new “Wacky Tobaccy” video

Toby Keith swore he’d never smoke weed with Willie Nelson again.

Back in the 2003 tribute “Weed With Willie,” a toke of the Red Headed Stranger’s top-shelf herb had Keith crooning, “My party’s all over before its begins … I’ll never smoke weed with Willie again.”

Fast-forward to Summer 2017, and Saudi Arabia’s fave country music artist is back to smoking marijuana with Willie in his new party song, “Wacky Tobaccy.”

The dopey ditty is a tour bus jam session written by Keith and longtime collaborator Scotty Emerick.

“That old Wacky Tobaccy / Kick back and let it do what it do,” Keith advises.

Actual marijuana doesn’t make an appearance until the guitar solo after the second verse when Willie stumbles out of a hot-boxed bathroom, joint hanging from his lips.

From there, Keith professes his love for “red haired sensimilla” before the video descends into the munchies.

“Y’all got any Fritos?” Keith asks as the video wraps with Willie blowing pot smoke into the camera. The band proceeds to snack down.

Regardless of how it does on the charts, the song and video are one more sign of weed’s increasing acceptance and mainstreaming in popular culture and the U.S. population as a whole.