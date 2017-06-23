In this Sunday, April 23, 2017 photo large jars of marijuana are on display for sale at the Cali Gold Genetics booth during the High Times Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. (Richard Vogel, Associated Press)

Nevada regulators have cunning plan to keep July 1 recreational marijuana sales on track

Official says a medical marijuana dispensary that has a license for recreational sales could sell excess inventory on recreational market effective July 1

By Scott Sonner, The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. — Nevada’s marijuana regulators may have found a way around a judge’s order that threatens to block the state’s first recreational pot sales scheduled to begin next month.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed onto an emergency regulation intended to allow recreational sales to begin July 1 at some existing medical dispensaries.

Nevada Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein says the agency plans to issue recreational retail licenses next week even if it doesn’t approve any distribution licenses caught up in a Carson City judge’s court order.

She told The Associated Press that under the emergency regulation, any legally licensed retailer that has inventory left over from the medical program would be allowed to sell the pot products for recreational use effective July 1.

That could include as many as 25 medical dispensaries in the Las Vegas-area and four in Reno.

