Orlando Airport bans weed, despite local decriminalization and MMJ expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — A board overseeing Orlando International Airport approved a measure prohibiting marijuana on its premises, despite its decriminalization by local police and passage of its use for medical purposes by Florida voters last fall.

The Greater Aviation Authority Board on Wednesday passed a “consent agenda” that included the marijuana provision without any discussion.

In a letter to board members, executive director Phil Brown said that marijuana is still regarded as a controlled substance under federal law, and the authority is required to follow federal rules. Brown said the policy will be posted on signs at the airport. Airport officials gave no indication how it would be enforced.

The policy says someone with marijuana could have it confiscated and be arrested, though the Orlando Police Department has decriminalized possession in small amounts.

In Colorado, a ban on marijuana at Denver International Airport has been in place since 2014, the year recreational marijuana sales started.

Cannabist staff contributed to this report.