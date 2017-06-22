How to travel with weed: A checklist for consumers

Whether you live in a cannabis-friendly state or you’re visiting one, there are some important things to remember when traveling with marijuana. As the laws surrounding cannabis change, they differ from state to state, and it’s important that you not get caught off-guard.

However, we must remember that it’s illegal to transport cannabis across state lines or international borders no matter what and that most airports ban cannabis from their properties. A notable exception is in-state air travel in Oregon, which allows travelers to fly with cannabis to other airports within the state’s borders, and some airports throughout California and Washington have adopted relaxed stances on passengers with weed in their carry-on traveling to other cannabis-friendly locations. For your convenience, we’ve compiled a short marijuana travel checklist that will help make your adventures on the road with cannabis safe, responsible, and enjoyable.

1. Review the laws about cannabis possession limits in the state in which you will be traveling with cannabis. In some states, the amount of marijuana a person is allowed to travel with on their person differs if they have it for medical or recreational purposes, so double-check before you throw your stash in the car.

2. Have your (valid and current) identification and any documentation that identifies you as a medical cannabis user in an easily accessible place. You’ll need this to enter cannabis dispensaries on your travels and to show authorities if you get stopped for any reason.

Read more of this story at Civilized.Life

This story was first published on Civilized.Life