Vermont marijuana legalization rests in hands of House Republicans

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The fate of a bill that would make Vermont the ninth state in the country to legalize the recreational use of marijuana is uncertain as lawmakers consider whether to approve a revised proposal after their first effort was vetoed by the governor.

Proponents have been working with the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott administration to address a number of the governor’s concerns with the original proposal so it could be passed during a veto session beginning Wednesday.

But the proposal can’t be passed unless minority Republicans in the Vermont House agree to suspend legislative rules so it could be considered this week. It’s unclear whether they’ll do that.

Based on this and other intel, seems like Vermont might have to wait until January to pass legal marijuana legislation. Hope I’m wrong! https://t.co/0EA7HoYMfw — Tom Angell (@tomangell) June 21, 2017

The proposal would legalize the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana on July 1, 2019.