Four fruity, weed-infused smoothies to lift you up and fight off summer heat

So I’ve been on a bit of a cannabis-infused smoothie binge lately.

No strange diet or meal-replacement plan, just enjoying the best-of-the-summer bounty.

Welcome to my four current favorite flavors. The fact that the fruit is fresh is pretty important in my selections. Using summer-ripe, fresh fruit is a game-changer.

All these smoothies are made with canna-coconut oil that was infused with my friend Susan’s strain, Pirate Cove. A hybrid, matey — the best of both worlds.

Note: All recipes serve two generously — and the directions for each smoothie are the same: Combine all ingredients in the blender, and blend to desired smoothness.

Strawberry Cream Smoothie

1 ½ cups almond milk

2 ½ cups ripe strawberries, sliced

1 cup strawberry yogurt

2 tablespoons canna-coconut oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup ice

Honeydew and Kiwi Smoothie

2 heaping cups of peeled honeydew melon chunks, and it has to be ripe

2 kiwi, peeled and sliced

⅔ cup fresh spinach, washed

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons canna-coconut oil

2 tablespoons agave

2 tablespoons fresh mint

1 cup ice

Blueberry Pomegranate Mango Smoothie

2 cups blueberries, rinsed

1 cup peeled mango

1 cup 100% pomegranate juice

1 cup vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons canna-coconut oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup ice

Three-Berry Smoothie

1 cup coconut milk

2 cups strawberries, sliced

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blueberries

2 tablespoons canna-coconut oil

2 teaspoons of orange juice concentrate

1 cup ice

