Montana dispensary owner gets 18 months for “conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana”

MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of a Montana medical marijuana dispensary network has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

The Missoulian reports 40-year-old Charlton Victor Campbell was sentenced Thursday. Under a plea agreement, Campbell forfeited $30,000 and the Montana Buds properties in Bozeman.

Prosecutors said Campbell had prior felony convictions in Gallatin County in 1995 and could not legally have been a provider under 2011 changes to the state medical marijuana law. Montana’s original medical marijuana provider rules only banned people with felony drug convictions from being providers, but that ban was expanded by the Legislature in 2011 to include all felonies.

Campbell’s brother, Jesse, is scheduled to plead guilty next week to maintaining a drug-involved premises. He has agreed to forfeit $55,000 and the home and outbuildings in Bozeman he was using to grow and sell medical marijuana.

Prosecutors said both men had more marijuana than they were allowed to have as providers.

