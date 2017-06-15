Legalization trend: College students using more marijuana, study finds

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A study by Oregon State University researchers has found college students at an undisclosed large public university in the state are using more marijuana since recreational pot became legal two years ago.

The Register-Guard reports the researchers’ study was published Wednesday in a journal called Addiction. The study found increased use is mainly by students who are binge alcohol drinkers and by students who are under the legal pot consumption age of 21.

OSU researchers also found increases at six out of seven universities around the country. But the unnamed Oregon university rose above the others with the highest increase.

Data for the study came from 10,924 undergraduate students ages 18 to 26. The researchers also used existing data, previously collected by the University of Michigan.

