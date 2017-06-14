Best possible way to celebrate Jerry Garcia’s 75th birthday: jam out at Bob Weir concert

August 1 marks what would have been the 75th birthday of Jerry Garcia, the deceased frontman of the classic American folk, rock and jam band, the Grateful Dead.

To mark the occasion, Red Rocks will host original Dead member Bob Weir and his Campfire Band, a loose affiliate of Dead side-project members and modern music masters.

At this summer’s Red Rocks show, The Campfire Band will feature Jerry Garcia Band member Melvin Seals, Widespread Panic drummer Duane Trucks, Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, Tom Hamilton Jr. (Joe Russo’s Almost Dead), jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and Jerry Garcia Band back-up singers Jackie LaBranch and Gloria Jones.

Bob Weir & the Campfire Band will play Jerry Garcia’s 75th Birthday Concert at Red Rocks on Aug. 4. Tickets are $55-$65 and go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m. MT via axs.com.

In the past, Weir and the Campfire Band have played a mixture of songs from Weir’s latest solo album, 2016’s “Blue Mountain,” and Grateful Dead songs.

Weir wrapped up two nights of shows at Boulder’s Folsom Field with Dead & Company on Saturday.

This story was first published on TheKnow.DenverPost.com