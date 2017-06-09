Cannabist Show: He fixes your painful tingles with CBD-infused pins and needles

Featured guest this week is Brian Bowen, the founder of Outch.

• Mixing cannabidiol (CBD) and medicinal herbs: Are people just adding cannabis without thinking about its effects?

• Marijuana and massage, check. Marijuana and yoga, check. And now there is marijuana and acupuncture. Learn how it works.

• Something fun: Check out a new game at the end of the show.

Federal blocks removed, California medical marijuana ‘Godmother’ back in business: Lynnette Shaw, the self-styled godmother of medical marijuana dispensaries in California, announced this week that she will reopen her medical cannabis dispensary in Fairfax. Proving the wisdom of Alexander Graham Bell’s maxim — “When one door closes, another opens” — Shaw broke the news at a public hearing Tuesday during which county supervisors denied 10 applications to open medical cannabis dispensaries in various locations throughout unincorporated Marin. “I’m happy to be a pressure-relief valve for the county,” Shaw said. –Report by Marin Independent-Journal’s Richard Halstead

Georgia students file civil rights suit after physically invasive drug search: Students at Worth County High School in Sylvester, Ga., have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against their county sheriff after he ordered what the complaint describes as a school-wide drug sweep involving pat-down searches of hundreds of teenagers. On April 14, Sheriff Jeff Hobby and dozens of deputies came to Worth County High School searching for students in possession of illicit substances. According to the students’ legal complaint, they proceeded to go to every classroom and physically search nearly every student present for drugs. The deputies, the lawsuit alleges, used “pat down” searches, with some deputies touching female students’ breasts and male students’ genitalia. –Report by The Washington Post’s Christopher Ingraham

Was there weed in the Cleveland Cavs locker room after Game 2 of the NBA Finals?: Shortly after Golden State steamrolled Cleveland for a second straight time in the 2017 NBA Finals Sunday night, ESPN senior writer Mike Wise tweeted that the Cavs locker room had a “strong reefer aroma to it.”

Cavs locker room has a strong reefer aroma to it tonight. Hey, it's Cali. You're down 2-0 and it's all about pain control. #NBAFinals — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) June 5, 2017

It’s not the first time marijuana has been reported in the locker room. –Report by Mike Tolbert, for The Cannabist

Surging marijuana economy could cause Sessions’ crackdown to backfire, say two former U.S. attorneys: Changing perceptions of marijuana and possible job and tax money losses could thwart Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ plans to crack down on the drug, two former U.S. attorneys said at a pro-marijuana gathering in Aspen. “Nothing gets you unelected quicker than people losing jobs,” said Bill Nettles, former U.S. attorney for South Carolina. “Putting people out of work is bad politics.” –Report by The Aspen Times’ Jason Auslander

Exclusive: Sam Elliott and Nick Offerman toke up in dank drama “The Hero”: Filmmaker Brett Haley wrote the script for his latest film, “The Hero,” with two muses in mind: veteran character actor Sam Elliott and the marijuana strain Platinum Cookies. Elliott stars as Lee Hayden, an over-the-hill Western actor exiled to voiceover work who smokes weed with his dealer Jeremy (Nick Offerman) and dreams of once and future on-film glory. When he’s diagnosed with cancer, Lee is forced to come to grips with his mortality, past sins and lost opportunities. Platinum Cookies makes its silver screen debut in this exclusive clip shared with The Cannabist. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alex Pasquariello

Secret Service realizes it’s losing too many applicants by banning habitual weed users: Former cannabis users won’t have as tough of a time applying for the Secret Service. Last week, CNN reported that the agency tasked with protecting the president’s life is hoping to grow their ranks by loosening their marijuana policy. The new policy – which went into effect last month – will no longer disqualify job applicants as readily as the previous rules. In the past, the Secret Service had a cap on the number of times a person could consume cannabis before they were considered unfit for duty. Now, they will take into consideration how long a person has gone since the last time they touched a joint, vape, edible, etc. –Report by Civilized’s James McClure

After years of lobbying by veterans, Colorado adds PTSD as medical marijuana condition: Post-traumatic stress disorder is now a qualifying condition for doctor-recommended medical marijuana in Colorado. Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday signed Senate Bill 17 into law. The act opens the doors for Colorado residents to receive a doctor’s OK to use medical marijuana in the treatment of PTSD symptoms. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

Fed appeals court quashes bids to unravel Colorado marijuana laws, but door still open for RICO suits: A three-judge panel for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver has largely upheld lower courts’ dismissals of several cases seeking to overturn major parts of Colorado’s marijuana laws, including efforts by two neighboring states. The appeals court panel did, however, reverse a district court decision against a Pueblo-area ranch that sued a neighboring cultivation facility, claiming noxious odors and diminished property values. In remanding that case to district court, the judges left the door open for something that legal experts and case attorneys say could rattle the legal marijuana industry: that private-property owners could potentially bring federal racketeering claims against neighboring marijuana grows and dispensaries. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

This week’s game is “Pot or Not,” where we ask our guest to guess whether or not what we’re reading them is the name of a strain of marijuana.