Two years after voters reject weed, officials in a small Colorado town consider sales

With an eye toward multi-million dollar projects the town has kicked down the road, Milliken officials Thursday made their best pitch for pot during a community forum at the Milliken Police Department.

The town board would like to pass an ordinance for licensing and regulation of retail marijuana establishments in the town. But this push comes less than two years after residents rejected the proposal 64 percent to 36 percent.

That pitch came with plenty of questions, but first residents sat — or stood; there were at least 50 in attendance — through presentations from a town board member, police officers and an industry representative.

Elizabeth Austin, town board member, answered one of the first questions pre-emptively. “Perceptions do change over time,” Austin said. “They did for me. When I came to the board a year ago, I would have said, ‘No way.’ ”

