Tagged cannabis plants grow in the Outliers Collective'smedical marijuana cultivation facility in San Diego County, California in October 2016. A judge has ruled that Maryland can continue to issue grow licenses, lifting a week-long restraining order. (Vince Chandler, The Denver Post)

Judge lifts restraining order on Maryland grow licenses

Published: • Updated:

By Brian Witte, The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s medical marijuana commission can continue to issue licenses to companies to grow the drug.

Maryland’s highest court denied a motion Friday to continue a temporary restraining order that blocked the commission from issuing licenses for about a week, due to a lawsuit against the commission.

The request to block the issuing of more licenses came from Alternative Medicine. The company alleges the commission didn’t consider diversity as required by law when naming finalists.

Related stories

The court also agreed to hear arguments from finalists to be licensed who contend they should have been allowed to weigh against the lawsuit. The court set a July 27 hearing date.

So far, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission has only awarded one of 15 licenses allowed in the law.

Topics: , , ,

Related Content