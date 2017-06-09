Judge lifts restraining order on Maryland grow licenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s medical marijuana commission can continue to issue licenses to companies to grow the drug.

Maryland’s highest court denied a motion Friday to continue a temporary restraining order that blocked the commission from issuing licenses for about a week, due to a lawsuit against the commission.

The request to block the issuing of more licenses came from Alternative Medicine. The company alleges the commission didn’t consider diversity as required by law when naming finalists.

The court also agreed to hear arguments from finalists to be licensed who contend they should have been allowed to weigh against the lawsuit. The court set a July 27 hearing date.

So far, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission has only awarded one of 15 licenses allowed in the law.