Data shows 1 in 3 Colorado weed dispensaries is a chain retailer

DENVER — Chain retailers in Colorado have been opening more cannabis stores than entrepreneurs.

The Marijuana Business Daily reported Monday that nearly one in three cannabis stores in Colorado are currently operated by a chain retailer, such as Native Roots or The Green Solution.

The increase of chain retailers is a sign “mom-and-pop” shops could be phased out by larger companies.

Data from the state Department of Revenue shows the percentage of individual stores owned by retailers with three or more locations has risen more than 12 percentage points from January 2015.

In addition, about 9 percent of recreational retailers in the state currently own and operate three or more stores – up slightly from 7 percent in January 2015. However, approximately 80% of Colorado recreational retailers have just one adult-use storefront.

Information from: Marijuana Business Daily