Secret Service realizes it’s losing too many applicants by banning habitual weed users

Former cannabis users won’t have as tough of a time applying for the Secret Service. Last week, CNN reported that the agency tasked with protecting the president’s life is hoping to grow their ranks by loosening their marijuana policy.

The new policy – which went into effect last month – will no longer disqualify job applicants as readily as the previous rules. In the past, the Secret Service had a cap on the number of times a person could consume cannabis before they were considered unfit for duty. Now, they will take into consideration how long a person has gone since the last time they touched a joint, vape, edible, etc.

So hypothetically speaking, a person who gave up pot 5 years ago could still be considered for the job even if they were a chronic toker back in the day. Unfortunately, we have to speak in hypothetical terms because the agency didn’t provide specifics abut the new cannabis policy.

But we do know why the move was made. “The change to the drug policy…is an acknowledgment that marijuana is more prevalent in today’s society, and will allow for a younger generation of applicants, many of whom have experimented with the drug when they were teenagers, access to the hiring process,” CNN’s David Shortell reported.

