Was there weed in the Cleveland Cavs locker room after Game 2 of the NBA Finals?

Veteran ESPN writer Mike Wise tweeted that the locker room's post-game aroma “wasn’t a dead skunk.”

By Mike Tolbert, Special To The Cannabist

Shortly after Golden State steamrolled Cleveland for a second straight time in the 2017 NBA Finals Sunday night, ESPN senior writer Mike Wise tweeted that the Cavs locker room had a “strong reefer aroma to it.”

Wise immediately received backlash, not from the Cavs organization but from heckling fans labeling him as a “snitch” and “narc.”

The writer for ESPN vertical The Undefeated responded by tweeting:


It’s not the first time marijuana has been reported in the locker room. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson recently said he used pot before games even to the extent that then-Warriors coach Don Nelson said it was OK.

It would be hard to blame the Cavs if this was their preferred post-game recovery method, having been smoked 132-113 at Oracle Arena in Oakland. With Steph Curry and Kevin Durant firing on all cylinders, the Warriors are a favorite even if LeBron James continues to net triple-doubles as he did in Game 2.

The NBA Finals move to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

