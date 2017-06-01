Parents promote benefits of medical cannabis at Pittsburgh conference

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories on medical cannabis and how its legalization will impact Pennsylvanians.

PITTSBURGH — One family’s journey helped inspire a Netflix documentary and spawned new life-saving research at the University of Pennsylvania. Another family has a child that has begun to no longer need medication for her severe illness because cannabis oils changed her life. Still another successfully challenged the Mexican Department of Health in court over its laws against medical marijuana.

All three were on hand for the Cannabis and Children panel discussion at the first-ever World Medical Cannabis Conference in Pittsburgh.

Three parents with children with special needs talked about how giving daily doses of cannabis oils to their children helped improve their quality of life.

“Children, yes, use cannabis,” said Andrew Hard, CEO of CMW Media, who moderated the hour-long panel. “It’s great for them and it’s great for their health. Yes, that may be a controversial thing to say, but yes, it also very much is the right thing.”

This story was first published on PottsMerc.com