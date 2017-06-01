Parents promote benefits of medical cannabis at Pittsburgh conference

Published: • Updated:

By Eric Devlin, The Mercury

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories on medical cannabis and how its legalization will impact Pennsylvanians.

pennsylvania-medical-marijuana
Raul Elizalde, Cassandra Stephan, Penny Howard, Dawn Ruth, Lilly Howard and Lillyann Baker were featured in the Cannabis and Children panel of the first-ever World Medical Cannabis Conference in Pittsburgh. Their stories showed how children with special needs benefitted from the use of medical cannabis. (Eric Devlin, Digital First Media)

PITTSBURGH — One family’s journey helped inspire a Netflix documentary and spawned new life-saving research at the University of Pennsylvania. Another family has a child that has begun to no longer need medication for her severe illness because cannabis oils changed her life. Still another successfully challenged the Mexican Department of Health in court over its laws against medical marijuana.

All three were on hand for the Cannabis and Children panel discussion at the first-ever World Medical Cannabis Conference in Pittsburgh.

Special Report: Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana

Three parents with children with special needs talked about how giving daily doses of cannabis oils to their children helped improve their quality of life.

“Children, yes, use cannabis,” said Andrew Hard, CEO of CMW Media, who moderated the hour-long panel. “It’s great for them and it’s great for their health. Yes, that may be a controversial thing to say, but yes, it also very much is the right thing.”

Read more about the families that participated in the inaugural World Medical Cannabis Conference in the The Mercury of Pottstown, Pa.

This story was first published on PottsMerc.com

Topics: , , , , ,

Related Content