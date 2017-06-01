Nevada’s July 1 recreational weed sales start in jeopardy

RENO, Nev. — The July start of Nevada’s recreational marijuana sales could be delayed after a group of alcohol distributors filed a legal challenge to a licensing deadline, arguing they have the first rights to distribute recreational pot.

A judge in Carson City on Tuesday evening sided with the alcohol distributors and barred Nevada’s Department of Taxation from enforcing a May 31 deadline to apply for marijuana distribution licenses.

The ballot initiative legalizing pot in Nevada gave liquor distributors first dibs on licenses to act as middle-men between marijuana growers, producers and retailers.

Nevada officials said there wasn’t enough interest from alcohol wholesalers so medical marijuana license holders were allowed to apply.

A lawyer for the liquor distributors told Reno Gazette-Journal that dozens of distributors were interested but state officials withdrew applications amid worries about conflicts with federal law.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal