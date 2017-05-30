More medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Some medical marijuana proponents in Rhode Island are seeking to expand the number of dispensaries in the state.

The Providence Journal reports that state law currently allows for up to three dispensaries. A proposal that would double that number has been discussed at hearings held by state House and Senate committees but it’s unclear whether it will be addressed this session.

State Sen. Stephen Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat and supporter of the bill, says people will be able to get medical marijuana from the dispensaries, called compassion centers, “more easily and at a decreased cost” if the bill passes.

Existing dispensaries have argued that more competition could kill their operations. Rhode Island last year enacted reforms aimed at improving oversight of its decade-old medical marijuana system.

