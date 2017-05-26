Cannabist Show: He’s the event planner behind Denver 420 Rally; She writes about industry-leading women

Featured guests: Denver 420 Rally event producer Santino Walter and Ashley Picillo, author of “Breaking The Grass Ceiling.”

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• The 2017 Denver 420 Rally caught flak for trash left behind; looking at factors in play for the event cleanup.

• Documenting the cannabis revolution and sharing stories of women who are leading the way.

• What’s going on in right now in Denver, the birthplace of legal, adult-use marijuana in the modern era.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Aussie woman imprisoned in Bali for 9 years for weed smuggling returning home: In the coming days, after an exhaustively chronicled stint in a Balinese prison for smuggling marijuana to the Indonesian island, Schapelle Corby is expected to return to Australia. Her homecoming marks the climax of a tale that divided and in many ways defined Australia, where the obsession with the woman the nation once protectively dubbed “Our Schapelle” has not faded, even if belief in her innocence has. –Report by The Associated Press’ Kristen Gelineau

You can get weed delivered to your door in the District of Columbia. But is it legal? In Washington, it is now as easy to get marijuana delivered to your front door as pizza. Really expensive pizza. More than two years after the District of Columbia allowed residents to legally cultivate and possess cannabis for personal use, a growing gray market of companies has sprung up that will bring orders of high-priced cookies, juice, clothing or even artwork to your house, along with the “gift” of a few fat buds. –Report by The Washington Post’s Steve Hendrix

Fox News says Colo. town “overrun” by weed-smoking panhandlers. Residents push back: Fox News recently portrayed Durango as a picturesque mountain town – once vibrant and upscale, “dotted with luxury hotels” – but recently “overrun by panhandlers,” thanks, in part, to legalized marijuana. The story, headlined “Legalized marijuana turns Colorado resort town into homeless magnet,” was the most-read U.S. story Wednesday on FoxNews.com. In a followup interview the same day Fox ran the story, one of the people featured in the story took exception with Fox contributing writer Joseph J. Kolb and his story, saying the reporter barely identified himself, omitted comments that didn’t fit his angle and based the article on a few opinions. –Report by The Durango Herald’s Shane Benjamin

Thousands arrested for weed before California legalization apply to have sentences, convictions reduced: A lesser-known provision of Proposition 64 allows some convicts to wipe their rap sheets clean and offers hope for people with past convictions who are seeking work or loans. Past crimes can also pose a deportation threat for some convicts. It’s hard to say how many people have benefited, but more than 2,500 requests were filed to reduce convictions or sentences, according to partial state figures reported through March. –Report by The Associated Press’ Brian Melley

Here are 11 stats that show weed has definitely gone mainstream: Many marijuana users hide their stash in their closets. Most people who use marijuana are parents. There are almost as many marijuana users as there are cigarette smokers in the U.S. Those facts and many more are among the conclusions of new survey from Yahoo News and Marist University, which illustrates how pot has become a part of everyday life for millions of Americans. –Report by The Washington Post’s Christopher Ingraham

Epileptic Georgia high school student can’t take his legal CBD medicine on campus: Each day about lunchtime at Warner Robins High School, 17-year-old CJ Harris must leave campus to take his medicine. His dad, Curtis Harris, drives to school, gets CJ out of class, and the two ride around the block or sometimes head home. CJ draws some cannabis oil in a syringe, squirts it under his tongue and waits for it to dissolve. –Report by The Telegraph’s Laura Corley

QUICK HIT

Report: Medical marijuana could poach more than $4B from pharma sales annually: If the United States legalized medical marijuana for conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety and seizures, cannabis could siphon more than $4 billion annually from the nation’s pharmaceutical industry, a new study hypothesizes. The report expected to be released Wednesday by New Frontier Data, a provider of data and analytics to cannabis businesses, is intended to show how cannabis could disrupt pharmaceutical sales in nine key treatment areas. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

POT QUIZ

