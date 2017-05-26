Smoker Supply Kit: Pack these essentials for pot-friendly picnics and baked barbecues

Ah, the kit.

It’s a different variation for every smoker — some are simply a joint and a lighter, others are overflowing with accessories. However dialed-in you keep your supplies, it’s always a buzzkill when you’re scrambling for something. So here at The Cannabist, our Smoker Supply Kits will prepare you for any occasion.

The arrival of summer has us gassing up our grills and preparing for backyard parties. This season, step up your barbecue and picnic game with these hot items for higher hosting.

What’s in your personal supplies? Show us on social and tag #SmokerSupplyKit.

1. Cherry Diesel, $40 (eighth)

Bred by MTG Seeds and a sativa-dominant cross of Cherry OG x Turbo Diesel, this social strain is a perfect fruity pair to your al fresco fare.

Shop/visit: Wholesale grower Veritas Cannabis, strain available at Mile High Green Cross, 852 Broadway in Denver

2. Juicy Jay’s Rolling Papers, $2.79

Double the flavor, double the fun with Very Cherry rolling papers (also available in all of your other favorite fruits). Made with a proprietary “triple-dipped” flavoring system for an infusion of the entire paper — not just the gum strip on other brands.

Shop: juicyjays.com

3. Cannabis Kitchen Cookbook, $24.99

The best cannabis chefs in the country come together in this classic cookbook from Boulder, Colorado-based Robyn Griggs Lawrence. It’s a must-have for enthusiasts of any level and stocked with patio-party recipes like a 10-hour “flower power” steak rub, cannabis ceviche, grilled potato salad with cannabis-marinated oranges and olives, fresh cannabis flower guacamole, and smoked grilled corn.

Shop: cannabiskitchencookbook.com

4. Helinox gear: beach chair $169.95, table (not pictured) $199.95

Step up and set up your spread with this ultra-light outdoor dining set. Using technology that is applied to tent pole design, it all packs down to fit anywhere.

Shop: bigagnes.com

5. Bicycle Hemp Playing Cards, $3.99

Fully made from hemp fibers with original artwork and unique coloring, this is the coolest deck of cards to always have on deck.

Shop: bicyclecards.com

6. Apolis Hemp Utility Apron, $108

For a brand synonymous with “global citizen,” you’ll help its affiliated worldwide causes when buying this durable hemp canvas apron. And when you don it for grilling out, a kiss for the chef is guaranteed.

Shop: apolisglobal.com

7. Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler, $279.99

YOLO: This summer is the time to finally splurge on that Yeti. Built to be damn-near indestructible with a wide-mouth opening for easy access and a carabiner carry strap for ultimate portability, its cubed design is compact enough to go anywhere.

Shop: yeti.com

8. Coleman Windproof Lighter, $9.99

When the camp goods authority says windproof, they mean it. This refillable butane lighter with a water-resistant locking cap is discontinued on the official Coleman site, but worth tracking down elsewhere.

Shop: amazon.com

9. Majestix Juggling Sticks, from $29.95

Because hippies are the new hipsters.

Shop: jollylama.com

10. Yummi Karma Chips, $5

If you’re in California, pick up a pack of Yummi Karma’s savory snacks for your party. The savory snacks are made with 50 mg of THC from whole-plant kief, are gluten free, and come in a variety of flavors like Barbecue, Sriracha, Sour Cream & Onion, and Salt & Pepper.

Shop: yummikarma.com

11. Vatra Roll-Up Backpack, $149

It’s smell-proof, padded, weather protective, and the only bag you need to carry everything from glass to flower on the go.

Shop: vatra.com

