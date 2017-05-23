Texas’ ‘second-chance’ bill would seal some criminal records, including weed possession

The Texas Legislature is moving closer to approving a bipartisan law letting some first-time, low-level offenders seal their criminal records — keeping them from being made public when doing things like applying for jobs.

The so-called “second-chance” bill previously cleared the House and was passed Monday by the Senate, which included an amendment ensuring that Texans convicted of some crimes involving sex or violence wouldn’t be eligible.

It now heads back to the House, which can send it to Gov. Greg Abbott if the chamber accepts the Senate changes. Abbott can sign or veto the measure, or let it become law automatically.

People convicted of some felonies involving small amounts of marijuana, and some drunk-driving offenses, are among those who can petition to keep their records secret.