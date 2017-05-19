Delaware Senate makes it easier for those with PTSD to get medical marijuana

DOVER, Del. — The state Senate has approved a revised bill regarding regulations for medical marijuana in Delaware, two days after the original measure failed to win passage amid unaddressed concerns of the medical industry.

Senators on Thursday approved a motion to rescind Tuesday’s roll call, then passed the revised bill unanimously.

The revised bill strikes a provision that added debilitating anxiety to the list of conditions and illnesses for which medical marijuana can be prescribed. The anxiety definition includes generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety.

Instead, the amended legislation only removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking to use medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead, any physician would be allowed to verify the application.