Instead of legalizing marijuana, Rhode Island might just study the concept

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island lawmakers who aren’t ready to legalize marijuana might try to study it instead.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote this week on a bill that would create a legislative commission to study the effects of legalizing pot for recreational use.

The 15-member commission would review how marijuana legalization has affected residents of states such as Colorado and Washington and how it’s affected fiscal conditions in those states. The group would report its recommendations back to Rhode Island legislators by March 2018.

Legalization proponents have been opposed to forming a commission, saying it would further delay taking action on an issue that’s been studied and debated for years. They believe there is enough support in the General Assembly to legalize recreational marijuana if lawmakers voted on it.