Latest in Maryland medical marijuana quagmire: Company asks judge to block any further licenses

BALTIMORE — A medical marijuana company is seeking an emergency motion forbidding the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission from issuing any final licenses to grow the drug.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Alternative Medicine Maryland asked a Baltimore judge on Monday to issue a temporary injunction since the commission appears poised to grant final licenses.

The company wants the court to first weigh in on whether the law was followed during the process. It argues a lawyer for the state acknowledged last week that regulators didn’t consider applicants’ races when awarding preliminary licenses, as required by law.

The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the progress of 15 companies that won initial approval. None are led by African-Americans.

The commission’s chairman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun