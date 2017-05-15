Thousands expected to attend Canada’s largest cannabis trade show to prep for legalization

At its core, the Lift Cannabis Expo is all about “stimulating conversation.”

“The industry today is where it is because of the [decades] of advocacy and patient rights that have pushed this legislation forward,” said Lift CEO Matei Olaru, referring to the recently announced federal legislation to legalize recreational cannabis by July 1, 2018.

Of course, that’s not the only goal of Canada’s biggest cannabis trade show, slated for May 26-28 in Toronto. The second annual expo organized by Lift – Canada’s largest cannabis media and technology company – will feature nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world offering education, innovation and opportunities to the thousands of consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, investors and cannabis professionals set to descend upon the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Last year’s Toronto expo saw more than 10,000 people over two days.

