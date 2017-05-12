Infused with chef Hosea Rosenberg: Warm spinach salad with bacon

Editor’s note: The Cannabist’s debut video recipe series “Infused” with award-winning chef Hosea Rosenberg is sponsored by Binske, purveyors of marijuana-infused cooking oil, honey and chocolate.

Cannabis-Infused Warm Spinach Salad with Bacon

Serves: 4

“Everything is better with bacon.”

–Chef Hosea

Ingredients

½ red onion, sliced thin

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

Pinch of salt

1 cup red wine vinegar

8 ounces spinach leaves, trimmed and cleaned

4 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

4 tablespoons chevre, crumbled

8 strips bacon, diced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 serving cannabis-infused honey (10mg THC)–chef Hosea uses Binske Wildflower Honey

1 serving cannabis-infused olive oil (10mg THC)–chef Hosea uses Binske Lemon Olive Oil

Instructions

1. Bring red onion, water, sugar, salt and 1 cup red wine vinegar to boil. Turn off heat, and cool for 4 hours or overnight. Drain onions before serving. Reserve.

2. Cook diced bacon in pan until crispy. Remove bacon and keep warm. Reserve bacon fat in pan.

3. Add red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, Dijon, Binske Wildflower Honey, and Binske Lemon Olive Oil to bacon fat in pan and bring to boil.

4. Place spinach in large bowl and toss with warm dressing.

5. Transfer to 4 serving bowls. Top with bacon, pine nuts, chevre, and pickled red onions. Serve immediately.

Tips from Chef Hosea

• Pick up spinach from your local farmers market if possible. Otherwise go with organic baby spinach.

• Bacon is best cooked extra crispy for this recipe, but don’t burn it.

• You can add a hard-boiled egg, avocado, dried figs or any other dried fruit to make this salad more hearty.

• Salad must be served within minutes of tossing or spinach will wilt.